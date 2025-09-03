Schofield Sweeney provides sponsorship and legal expertise to Bradford Manufacturing Weeks

Leading commercial law firm Schofield Sweeney will be a key sponsor of Bradford Manufacturing Weeks (BMW) in October, supporting students and the manufacturing community in the company’s home city.

Schofield Sweeney has a long history of supporting Bradford businesses and has now become an official partner of the BMW initiative, which runs from October 6 to 17 and is organised by West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce (W&NYCC) and SkillsHouse education and training organisation.

Schofield Sweeney lawyers have volunteered their time and knowledge for a series of free Business Boardroom webinars as part of BMW, helping businesses across the district to gain greater knowledge and understanding of key issues facing the manufacturing and other sectors.

Karen Crutchley, Corporate and Commercial Partner, will be an expert speaker on two panels.

Bradford Manufacturing Weeks sponsors

As part of ‘Online Business Boardroom: International Trade: Legal and Financial Considerations’, she will help businesses understand the legal requirements of international trade and avoid pitfalls. The webinar will be held on September 10, from 10am to 12 noon.

At the ‘Online Business Boardroom: Research, Development and Innovation’, on October 23rd, from 12 noon to 1pm, Karen will offer legal insights and guidance to help organisations navigate the intricate world of licensing for research and development, uncovering types of agreements, key considerations, the role of collaboration in innovation, and dealing with challenges.

Schofield Sweeney Employment Partner, Annie Gray, will speak at the webinar ‘Online Business Boardroom: Create an Effective Talent Pipeline’, on October 1, from 12 noon to 1pm. Annie will offer advice on how to promote positive progression in the workplace, pre-empt potential issues and get the right employment contracts in place.

Bradford Manufacturing Weeks provide a vital connection between employers, students and young people embarking on the next stage of their life.

A celebration dinner will be held on November 6 to mark this year’s events, co-hosted by Schofield Sweeney Managing Partner, Graham Sweeney, alongside Daniel Rumszauer, Economic Scenarios Manager at fellow sponsor, NatWest Group.

Graham Sweeney said: “We consider it a great honour to be an official sponsor Bradford of Manufacturing Weeks for the first time this year.

“As a law firm with a 25-year history of advising Bradford manufacturers on everything from property and commercial matters to employment law, we feel an extremely strong kinship with the sector.

“We’re also delighted to be able to help ambitious young people across Bradford discover the many exciting work opportunities offered by the district’s manufacturing sector.”

Registration details for the free Business Boardroom webinars can be found here: