School girls on free school meals in Leeds city region to be given access to high level skills training

As part of a £2 million programme to help connect disadvantaged young people in England with the education and skills they need to prepare them for their future careers, female pupils on free school meals in the Leeds City Region will gain access to employers, colleges and universities to increase their skill levels.

Through work experience placements with growing industries in Leeds and with one to one coaching for students, girls will also gain knowledge about potential future careers. Parents and Carers will also receive training and information to best support their children.

School girls on free meals to be supported.

The Leeds Careers Hub is coordinating the project and aims to develop policy solutions that can support some of England’s most disadvantaged students.

Research shows a gap in employment outcomes for young people aged 18-24 from lower socio-economic backgrounds and their more advantaged peers, with 26% of young people on free school meals (FSM) in year 11 not in education or employment (NEET), compared to 13% of non-FSM students. These projects aim to tackle this and build on the evidence base for high quality careers educating helping to close this gap.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “I’m passionate about empowering young girls, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds to raise their aspirations. It’s about breaking down the barriers, showing them what is possible and giving them the tools to achieve it.”

Viswas Raghavan, CEO of EMEA at JPMorgan Chase, said: “Too many young people, particularly those from underrepresented communities, are entering the workforce without the skills and resources they need.

Tracy Brabin, mayor of West Yorkshire.

“Collaboration between the public and private sector is key, and that’s why we’re pleased to support the Careers and Enterprise Company to help more young people get on the pathway to a promising career.”