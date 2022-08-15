School trip is saved by Northern employee after cancellation due to heatwave

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 58 students and staff from Woodside Academy had been due to travel to London for an end of term trip, but it was cancelled due to fires during the heatwave.

However, Lianna Bartle, whose daughter attends the school, stepped in and asked if Northern could help.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The train operator offered the children free travel to York for the day instead where they took part in a walking tour to see the sights, enjoyed a river cruise and visited the National Railway Museum.

A group of Year 6 students from Bradford had their school trip saved after a Northern travel adviser stepped in.

Ms Bartle said: “It made me feel so happy. The kids had gone through so much in lockdown and missed so much, I was so pleased I could help and get them a day out. They were so happy and so were the staff at the school and the parents.

“My daughter is only in Year 3, so she wasn’t involved. I just wanted to make all these children happy.”

The trip meant that staff and students were able to have a memorable day together before they move on the secondary school in September.

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern said: “I would like to say a huge well done to Lianna and the team for pulling together to save the day for these pupils to create lasting memories before they attend secondary school next year.

“At Northern, we are proud to be a part of the communities we serve and aim to make a positive impact for the North.”