Scottish independent financial advisory expands into Yorkshire following record year

Phil Anderson Financial Services is based in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. One of the firm's senior financial advisors, Peter Brown is now stationed in Wetherby, the firm's first location in England.

Mr Brown has been with the firm since December 2017 and will continue to manage his existing clients as well as additional clients in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip Smith has also joined the team in Wetherby as an independent financial advisor, to assist with the expansion in England.

Phil Anderson said: "I’m delighted we can give Peter the opportunity to expand his services into England, as well as welcoming Philip to the team."

Mr Smith, who has over 15 years in financial services, specialises in pension schemes, protection, and wealth management for both individuals and businesses, as well as investment advice.

The firm saw an increase in clients across each area of its service offering, in particular an increase in pension enquiries in 2021.

Phil Anderson, company founder and MD, said: “I am beyond thrilled that last year saw us experience our best year yet, which is a testament to the committed and talented team we have.

"I’m delighted we can give Peter the opportunity to expand his services into England, as well as welcoming Philip to the team.

"They have previously worked together, so I’m very confident they will be a great fit, and help us to achieve our ambitious plans for 2022.”

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you