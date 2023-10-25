All Sections
Screen Alliance North makes key appointments to support plans to build screen industry skills

Screen Alliance North has made two key appointments to take forward plans to build screen industry skills across the North of England.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy
Published 25th Oct 2023, 16:45 BST

The new skills partnership created by Liverpool Film Office, North East Screen, Screen Manchester and Screen Yorkshire, has appointed a skills cluster partnership lead and a skills cluster evaluation manager.

Working closely with all four screen agencies, Penny Hall, the new skills cluster partnership lead, will support the development and delivery of an events programme and help to identify industry investment for priority activities.

She previously worked at Into Film, the UK’s leading charity for film in education.

Penny Hall, the new skills cluster partnership lead at Screen Alliance NorthPenny Hall, the new skills cluster partnership lead at Screen Alliance North
Cassandra White, skills cluster evaluation manager, will be responsible for evaluating the wide range of activities delivered by Screen Alliance North, capturing data, tracking participant engagement and compiling case studies to demonstrate the effectiveness of the work.

She has a wealth of experience in the not-for-profit sector.

Caroline Cooper Charles, chief executive of Screen Yorkshire, said:“The two appointments are crucial in establishing our partnership and driving our vision forward.

"Penny and Cassandra have the passion, motivation and experience to support, co-ordinate and champion skills activity across our combined area.”

