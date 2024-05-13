Seabrook crisps maker Calbee to accelerate £12m expansion of Bradford factory

Calbee UK, which makes Seabrook crisps, has seen operating profits increase by almost 60 per cent in its latest results to December 2023.

It invested £3m in its site in Deeside last year and is currently spending £12m on improving its facility in Bradford.

The company has now announced the second phase of the expansion is being moved forward.

Group Finance Director for Calbee UK, David Tickner, said: “As would be expected, we are pleased with our strong 2023 results and continued growth. We were excited to announce the £12m extension to our Bradford manufacturing facility this year, complementing investments made in Deeside last year.”

Group Managing Director for Calbee UK, Daniel Woodwards, said: “As we continue to invest in capacity and capability in an increasingly competitive market, we are pleased to see that our proposition clearly resonates.

“The business performance further strengthens our position as the number one crinkle cut crisp brand and the number two crisp brand in the UK by volume. We have much to celebrate as we explore new snacking formats and flavours and continue to support our Masterbrand strategy for Seabrook.

“While we may not realise the full benefit of our investments until 2025, we are encouraged by confidence in our proposition and expanding portfolio of crisps and snacks. The response from shoppers wanting quality, branded products that deliver everyday value, continues to underpin and validate our investment plans.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A spokesperson said: “Calbee UK brands are now worth over £98m in retail sales value and are growing in both value and volume. Seabrook is now the UK’s second largest crisp brand by volume, outperforming the category by 6 per cent.