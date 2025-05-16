Search is on for Yorkshire’s exemplary businesses as King’s Awards open

Applications are now open for the King’s Award for Enterprise, the most prestigious awards for UK businesses.

Designed to recognise and encourage outstanding achievements in the fields of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and social mobility, the King’s Awards for Enterprise has generated 34 winners in West Yorkshire alone, since 2020.

Lord-Lieutenant Ed Anderson, His Majesty King Charles’ representative in West Yorkshire, said: “Recipients of the Kings Award for Enterprise exemplify the finest talent, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit of British business. As the application process for 2026 is now open, we are encouraging businesses across our county to consider applying for this highest possible business recognition.”

Recent King’s Award for Enterprise winners include Leeds-based bikepacking manufacturer Restrap, Wakefield manufacturer Group Rhodes Ltd and petfood manufacturer Naturaw.

Nathan Hughes, Director of Wetherby-based Naturaw, Chris Broadbent, said: “Winning the King’s Award in 2023 was a real honour and a great recognition of the hard work of our team. The win has helped strengthen our reputation as a UK manufacturer and created new opportunities in press and marketing to support the brand’s growth.

He added: “As an internationally recognised award, it’s also been useful for our distributors, who’ve used the news to help drive sales. It’s been a rewarding experience and a positive step forward for the business."

Mark Ridgeway, CEO of capital equipment manufacturer Group Rhodes Ltd, which has previously won the Innovation and International Trade categories, said the team would encourage any business to enter the awards which has not only strengthened the company’s relationships with existing clients, but also attracted new customers.

“Winning a King’s Award has also solidified Group Rhodes’ reputation as a leader in its field. It boosted morale, sales, and recruitment and has opened doors to government support and new networking opportunities,” Mr Ridgeway explained.

“As one of the highest honours a business can receive in the UK, particularly in the fields of innovation and international trade, winning it is seen as an endorsement of the company’s quality, innovation, and global competitiveness. The award acts as a stamp of approval, increasing trust with customers, suppliers, and partners.”

He added: “Winning an award for innovation signals that the company is forward-thinking and committed to growth and technological advancement.”

The King’s Award for Enterprise has recognised over 7,000 companies since its inception in 1965 and last year alone, 252 UK businesses received the award across all four categories with 89% of those being SMEs. This year, 197 King’s Awards for Enterprise were announced across the UK with the latest West Yorkshire winners announced as Technical Services UK Ltd, Think So Ltd, Turner & Townsend and White Rose Education – all for the international trade category.

The application process is now open with the closing date for entries 9 September 2025. The West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce is holding a free webinar on 19 June at 11am hosted by the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson and the Lord-Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, to help businesses learn more about the King’s Award for Enterprise and how to enter.

Mr Anderson added: “With so many incredible businesses on our doorstep, we are hopeful that this year will be a record year for Yorkshire winners and help shine a light on the incredible innovation, international trade and social responsibility within the region’s business sector.

To find out more or apply for a King’s Award for Enterprise, visit: https://www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise