Second-hand online shopping booms with older consumers driving trend, according to report
The report from Leeds-based Evri found that 55 per cent of the adult population – around 28 million – have purchased a pre-loved item online in the last 12 months.
It also found that 47 per cent of adults have sold a second-hand item online over this period.
More than two-thirds, or 67 per cent, of those aged 18-34 have bought second-hand items in the last year. 61 per cent of those aged 35-54 also shopped online for pre-loved items in the last 12 months, as online marketplaces offering second-hand goods become part of the lives of consumers.
Martijn de Lange, CEO at Evri, said: “The pre-loved revolution in online shopping is still in its infancy and we see a long runway of growth ahead. Whether it is a desire to shop more sustainably, find unique items, or save and make money, consumers have caught the second-hand online shopping bug.
"The reality is that consumers are finding their own properties and those of others veritable treasure troves of pre-loved items from dresses to tech gadgets – and this is fuelling this bargain-hunting phenomenon online.”
Evri’s polling found that one in ten UK consumers purchase second-hand items several times a month.
The findings are also supported by Evri’s own data – as the firm experienced 160 per cent year-on-year increase in parcel volumes on second-hand platforms.
