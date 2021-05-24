Security firm Gough and Kelly is creating more than 50 jobs in York- here's how to apply

Mobile Response Supervisor, Krystian Potrykus, at the LNER Community Stadium.

The roles include customer service security and day and night-time security posts. The business requires 40 safety stewards to work at the new stadium.

Gough and Kelly has provided security services around Yorkshire for more than 30 years. The team is working at the Covid Testing Site at York St John University, as well as holding security contracts at Askham Bryan College, ACM Global, Benenden Health, the Merchant Taylors’ Hall, and 50 schools across York.

The firm secured a 10-year contract with City of York Council in 2016, which includes responsibility for town centre CCTV operations, civic chauffeurs, car park staffing and election

security. In April, Gough and Kelly signed a new deal to become the customer and matchday experience partner for York City Knights RLFC.

Ian Crawford, Group Operations Director, said: “We have been working hard throughout the last 15 months to help keep people safe in York, and we will continue to do so as lockdown eases and people return to the city centre and to sporting events.

“We are excited to be working at the new LNER Community Stadium and creating jobs in the city as we significantly expand our team in York.”

For further information about the vacancies visit: https://www.gough-kelly.co.uk/workingatgoughandkelly/