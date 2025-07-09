Seddon and Davison to open home and lifestyle flagship store in Harrogate

Independent home and lifestyle retailer Seddon and Davison is set to open a new flagship store in Harrogate this August, marking an exciting new chapter for the Yorkshire-based family business founded by Kara Seddon and Mark Davison.

Known for their relaxed modern rustic style with a touch of understated luxe, the Harrogate store will be their largest and most ambitious yet. Located at 8, Westgate House, Albert Street, Harrogate, it will showcase their full collection, featuring furniture, lighting, soft furnishings, ceramics, glassware, LED and traditional candles, and a selection of beautiful gifts - all personally chosen by Kara and Mark.

Their own wildlife-inspired homeware, based on original photography by co-founder Mark Davison, will be a key part of the range – with selected photographic prints also available in-store. Customers will still be able to earn and redeem rewards through the popular loyalty scheme, both in-store and online.

“We’re thrilled to be opening in Harrogate,” said co-founder Kara Seddon. The new space gives us room to grow – not just in what we offer, but in how we continue to deliver a personalised shopping experience on the high street.”

“Harrogate felt like the right next step – it has a strong sense of community, an appreciation for independent retail, and it’s a beautiful town, one I have always loved to visit myself,” she added.

The expansion follows the success of their original shop in Settle, which opened in 2021, and a second shop in Ilkley opening in 2023 - both of which have helped them build a loyal following across Yorkshire and beyond.

As part of this transition, the Settle store will close in August – a decision the team say reflects both the practical needs of the business and a shift in family life.

“Settle is such a lovely town, and it’s where our story began,” Kara added. “We renovated the building ourselves and built the business from scratch. We’ve been so proud to be part of the local community, and we’ll be genuinely sad to close the shop there - we have such wonderful customers, and we look forward to seeing them in Ilkley and Harrogate

Artistic impression of the Seddon and Davison store at 8 Westgate House, Albert Street

This move to Harrogate will allow us to do more of what we love,” said co-founder and photographer Mark Davison. At over 2000 square feet, the retail area is going to be a fantastic space for customers to enjoy .”“It also gives us a separate studio for photography and the space to develop new homeware collections - I will be keen to capture some new wildlife and landscape imagery to launch later in the year.

With the expansion of the business to Harrogate, the retailer will also be seeking new team members, with more details available on their website.