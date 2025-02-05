Selby and Skipton Station Gateway schemes: Work to start on multi-million pound projects

Work could start within weeks on a multi-million projects to transform public areas around Selby and Skipton railway stations — but a legal challenge is set to delay plans for Harrogate town centre.

North Yorkshire Council chiefs have today (TUESDAY) given the go-ahead for work to progress on the £39.1m Selby and Skipton Station Gateway schemes.

The projects will see upgraded facilities for cyclists and pedestrians and improvements to surrounding public areas including better links to the town centres.

Councillors took the decision despite concerns that the schemes had been scaled down since they were first presented to the public in 2019.

An artist's impression of Selby Railway Station after the improvements.

It has also emerged that the Selby project could cost up to £2m more than expected, with councillors agreeing to use money from the authority’s reserves if necessary.

No decision was taken on the £12m Harrogate Station Gateway Scheme however amid a legal challenge from local business owners who have formed the Get Away campaign to fight the plans for the town.

Giving an update to members of the council’s executive committee, Councillor Keane Duncan, executive member for highways and transportation, told councillors it was the authority’s view that the basis for the legal action was “weak”.

He added: “The claims that have been made are spurious at best and while we are disappointed to receive the letter, we are planning to respond to it and robustly challenge it.”

On the Selby and Skipton schemes, Coun Duncan said: “We expect to have spades in the ground in a matter of weeks, Skipton in March and Selby in June, which is very positive news.”

The authority has been awarded more than £38m in funding from the Transforming Cities Fund programme for projects in the three town centres.

Councillors gave authority for officers to enter into construction contracts and accept grants for the Selby and Skipton schemes.

Members voted to progress the work despite concerns that the projects had been reduced since they were first revealed and a budget deficit of up to £2m for the Selby project due to rising costs.

Mid-Craven Councillor Simon Myers, executive member for culture, arts and housing, said residents of his area had initially seen a project which was “all shiny and new in 2019 and was going to achieve great things”.

He added: “Slowly over the passage of time the pandemic and massive inflation in construction costs amongst many other things over the last few years mean that what is going to be achieved by this fund is not what we had in mind at the start.

“However, the comfort I draw from is that the rest of the scheme is not shelved, it’s not being written off and we’re not saying it will never happen.

“What we’re saying is this will happen first and we will actively seek funding to deliver the rest of it.”

Selby Councillor Mark Crane, executive member for open to business, added: “The scheme now in Selby is a long way away from what we were originally promised and some of the bigger items and more important items have gone from it unfortunately.”