The company said nearly 2,900 of its 3,000 staff would be eligible for the payment, which will be split into five £150 instalments.

Inflation has surged to around 10% in recent months. According to Companies House data the average wage of a Selco employee was around £23,500 in 2020.

In a statement the company did not mention whether its staff would also get pay rises alongside the payments this winter.

It said the bonuses would cost around £2.5 million to administer. The scheme will run from November to March.

“We are living through an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis and it’s placing pressure on household budgets, from energy to food and fuel to mortgages, up and down the country,” said chief executive Howard Luft.

“We wanted to do what we could to provide additional support to colleagues who, day in and day out, give outstanding commitment, dedication and service to the ongoing growth and success of Selco.”

The business said that employees at its 73 branches, its support centre and two delivery hubs will be given the payments.

“Everyone in the business, apart from the most senior figures in management, will benefit from these payments which are structured in such a way that they can have a direct impact on the rising monthly bills during the winter months.

“We are hoping this will help our colleagues through the challenging economic times the country is facing and we will continue to investigate further opportunities to support our people through this period.”