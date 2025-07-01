Sellick Partnership celebrates another record-breaking financial year

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business delivered full year turnover of around £120m, which is an increase of more than £4m from the previous year.

A spokesman said the business, which has its headquarters in Manchester and offices in Liverpool, Leeds, Newcastle, Derby and Birmingham, had achieved consistent growth and strong results across its core specialisms, despite a backdrop of economic uncertainty.

The statement added: “The results show that permanent recruitment remained in line with the previous year at around £3m, while Sellick Partnership significantly strengthened its temporary recruitment performance, increasing temp revenue from £111m in 2023 to more than £116m in 2024.

Sellick Partnership CEO Hannah Cottam (L) and President of Samsic Emploi, Gilles Cavallari (R) (Photo supplied by Sellick Partnership)

"This resilience highlights the business’s agility and strength in adapting to shifting market demands.”

Established in 2002, Sellick Partnership employs more than 100 staff.

Chief Executive Officer, Hannah Cottam, said: “Despite clear challenges in the wider economic landscape and changes within the recruitment market, 2024 has proven to be another hugely successful year for us.

“Our focus on temporary recruitment has enabled us to remain commercially strong while continuing to offer permanent recruitment solutions where appropriate. We’ve also continued investing in infrastructure and our people, which I believe is what truly sets us apart.

“Our commitment to in-house training – from sales coaching to DEI and wellbeing initiatives – has ensured that our people feel supported and empowered to succeed.

“As always, I am immensely grateful to our clients and candidates for choosing to work with us again and again. These long-standing relationships are the foundation of our success, and we never take them for granted.”

The spokesman added: “Looking ahead, Sellick Partnership has just announced the opening of its Birmingham office and continues to explore strategic opportunities to expand beyond its current footprint.

"A priority remains the acquisition of a like-minded business in the South East to complement its established London presence and strengthen its position in the professional services recruitment market.”

Ms Cottam added: “We’re excited about the future. Any acquisition must align with our values and ambition; it’s not just about growth, but about continuing to deliver the high standards and tailored service our clients expect.”