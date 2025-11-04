Selling off unneeded assets can help firms get off to a flying start in 2026: James Mellars

November is here, and with it comes the familiar chorus of “We’ll look at that in the new year.” I hear it every year from business owners who are undecided about their next move.

But here’s the truth: waiting until January is too late. If you want to start 2026 in a strong position, the time to act is now.

At BPI, we work with companies every day who wish they’d started sooner. Some are chasing growth but need an injection of capital. Others are restructuring to become leaner and more competitive. And for some, it’s about stepping away from the business entirely after years of dedication.

In every case, the outcome is shaped not by the decision itself, but by how early and decisively it’s made.

The good news? Many businesses already have the resources they need sitting under their noses. Unwanted machinery, old hire fleet equipment, vehicles, or stock aren’t just taking up space, they’re cash waiting to be unlocked.

The sooner you bring them to market, the sooner you free up working capital to invest, repay debt, or take that first step towards retirement.

Too many businesses delay because they believe the process will be slow or complicated. That’s simply not the case anymore. At BPI, we’ve streamlined asset disposal into a fast, efficient, and profitable process. Our online platform reaches more than 700,000 unique users every year, with 178,000 qualified bidders competing around the clock. Sales are live 24/7, and because we target the right buyers, returns are consistently higher than traditional disposal methods.

Consider the example of A.M Products in Somerset. Owner Andrew Willment made the decision to retire and turned to us for support. Within two days, we had catalogued over 125 lots of equipment, promoted them to targeted buyers, and ultimately delivered a hammer price of more than £147,000.

Andrew was able to walk away on his own terms, not months later, but within weeks. That outcome wasn’t down to luck. It was down to making the decision to act when it mattered.

This is the kind of decisive action businesses need to take now, not in January.

Leaving planning until the last minute reduces your options and increases your stress. Taking stock today, identifying unwanted business assets, and putting them to work will give you the financial flexibility to start 2026 on the front foot.

At BPI, we’ve removed the barriers: no upfront costs, no unnecessary middlemen, no need to transport equipment off-site unless you want to. Sellers can set reserve prices in line with expectations to protect value, making the process risk-free and entirely in your control.

And while many business owners are currently holding back, waiting to see the outcome of the budget before committing to their next step, that uncertainty is itself a risk. The reality is that decisive moves made today will always put you in a stronger position, regardless of what policies are announced.

So, here’s my challenge to business owners across Yorkshire and beyond: stop waiting. Whether you want to invest, restructure, or step away, the decisions you make in November and December will shape your business in 2026. Sitting on the fence is the only option that guarantees you’ll miss out.

The businesses that act now will be the ones ready to seize the opportunities the new year brings.