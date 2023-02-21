Senior figure at OptiBiotix Health who opened up global business opportunities to step down

OptiBiotix Health has announced that René Kamminga a director of the company and CEO of OptiBiotix Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of OptiBiotix Health plc, will leave the business on February 28 to pursue other opportunities. Stephen O’Hara, CEO of OptiBiotix Health will resume the role as CEO of OptiBiotix and will lead a minor restructuring of the business, with further announcements to be made in due course, the statement added.

Mr O’Hara, said: “I would like to thank René for his contribution since his appointment in March 2021 and wish him well in his next move. René has helped develop the OptiBiotix business. He has been instrumental in opening up business opportunities in the US, Middle east, and Asia Pacific which we hope will mature into number of key accounts in 2023. René has helped build resilience and greater opportunity within the OptiBiotix portfolio creating the potential for building significant sales and shareholder value as we move through 2023 and beyond.”