Senior NatWest executive to join Yorkshire Building Society as chief commercial officer

Yorkshire Building Society has appointed a new chief commercial officer who is joining the mutual from NatWest Group.
By Chris Burn

Head of Business and Features

Published 5th Feb 2025, 13:31 BST

Simon Watson, who is currently Managing Director of Affluent Banking & Investing at NatWest, will join YBS from May 1.

He has been at NatWest since 2011 and has held several senior leadership positions.

Susan Allen, Chief Executive of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Simon combines creative, commercial and strategic expertise with a strong focus on colleague and customer engagement.

Simon Watson is joining Yorkshire Building Society

“He understands and shares our vision for the Society and I am confident he will help drive our success as we continue to grow and support more people to find a place to call home and build financial wellbeing.”

Simon said: “It’s clear to me that Yorkshire Building Society has a proud history, great customer engagement, and committed colleagues. It is a mutual with ambitious plans to grow and help more people, and I’m thrilled at the opportunity to be part of the team that shapes its next chapter.”

