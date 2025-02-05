Senior NatWest executive to join Yorkshire Building Society as chief commercial officer
Simon Watson, who is currently Managing Director of Affluent Banking & Investing at NatWest, will join YBS from May 1.
He has been at NatWest since 2011 and has held several senior leadership positions.
Susan Allen, Chief Executive of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Simon combines creative, commercial and strategic expertise with a strong focus on colleague and customer engagement.
“He understands and shares our vision for the Society and I am confident he will help drive our success as we continue to grow and support more people to find a place to call home and build financial wellbeing.”
Simon said: “It’s clear to me that Yorkshire Building Society has a proud history, great customer engagement, and committed colleagues. It is a mutual with ambitious plans to grow and help more people, and I’m thrilled at the opportunity to be part of the team that shapes its next chapter.”