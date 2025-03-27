Senior valuer at Robert Watts Estate Agents appointed president of the Bradford and District Auctioneers and Estate Agents Association.

Lucy Golton, senior valuer at Bradford-based Robert Watts Estate Agents has been appointed as president of the Bradford and District Auctioneers and Estate Agents Association.

Bradford and District Auctioneers and Estate Agents Association was established in 1921 with Sir Anthony Gadie, who was said to be Bradford’s most influential man of his time, as the first president. The Association was established to protect the public from unscrupulous Estate Agents, Surveyors and Auctioneers.

Members of the Association adhere to a strict code of conduct to ensure they offer clients the highest level of integrity and service. By choosing one of the members to buy, sell or let with, you can feel secure in knowing they will act for you in the best possible way.

On her appointment, Lucy said: “I’m delighted to be taking on the role as president of the Bradford and District Auctioneers and Estate Agents Association.

“I’ve been involved with the Association for six years now, and it’s a fantastic organisation which not only provides protection for clients across Bradford, but also helps to raise money for local charities including One In A Million, through annual fundraising events.

“I can’t wait to get stuck into my role as president and continue supporting the great work of the Bradford and District Auctioneers and Estate Agents Association.”

Previously, the founder of Robert Watts Estate Agents Bob Watts, plus current managing directors James, John, and Kate Watts have all held the position as the president of the Association.

Congratulating Lucy on her appointment, Kate Watts said: “We’re thrilled that Lucy has been named as the new president of the Association.