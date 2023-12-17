A company whose smart sensing technologies help industry to improve performance has raised a further £1.5m to invest in product development and create 25 new technical jobs.

Sheffield-based Tribosonics’ products are used to monitor industrial machinery and components and manage process efficiency and product quality.

Its integrated systems - which incorporate hardware, software and advanced ‘edge’ analytics - provide data and insights to help companies improve performance, extend plant life, reduce maintenance and energy use and meet sustainability goals.

The investment from NPIF – Mercia Equity Finance, which is managed by Mercia and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund, and Mercia’s EIS funds, will support Tribosonics’ ongoing product development.

Glenn Fletcher, chief executive of Tribosonics. Picture: Shaun Flannery

The company also plans to expand its 42-strong team with the creation of around 25 new jobs in the next 18 months across its technical teams. It will also continue to invest in its apprenticeship scheme, Tribosonics Future Leaders Programme.

Tribosonics’ products are used in industries such as battery manufacturing, composites and polymers. The company, which received previous investment rounds from Mercia and NPIF, has raised over £4m to date.