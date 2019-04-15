Serious Sweet Company in Harrogate has developed Hot Cross Bun Fudge for Asda

A sweets manufacturer in Harrogate has created a new seasonal Hot Cross Bun Fudge for leading supermarket Asda’s Extra Special range.

Asda co-developed the flavour with the help and expertise of sweet maker Serious Sweet Company as part an ongoing partnership.

L-R Jo Carlin General Manager, Hannah Forster, Emily Rodriguez and Jess Smithson all NPD Technologists & Gaynor Barrett NPD Manager

Jo Carlin, general manager at the Serious Sweet Company, said: “We spent six months from development stage to launch getting the hot cross bun fudge to the high standard we hold ourselves to.”

Edward Sowerby, product manager at Asda, said: “There’s a sense of pride when something is created locally, and customers who are local to Harrogate want to support the success of homegrown businesses on their doorstep.”