Setting up in Leeds a ‘no brainer’ for UK and international tech firms, says Leeds Digital Festival director

His comments come ahead of the ninth edition of the annual festival, which is set to take place from September 16 to 27.

Mr Clarke said that a growing talent market and positive work from the local council had acted as driving factors in the city’s growing tech sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I think there are a number of factors. Leeds firms themselves are doing really well and there are lots of great examples of companies which have grown over the past couple of years.

Stuart Clarke MBE, festival director at Leeds Digital Festival.

“Both the City Council and the Combined Authority have done really well in selling Leeds as a tech sector, and because of that we’re getting more companies coming into the city.

“Companies choose Leeds because of the talent market which is already here, but also there's a massive talent pool which is joining the sector every year from the colleges and different universities.

“Leeds has everything you need as a big city, but it's also compact enough to be able to build up a network and to be able to find out who are the right people who can help you, so it's a no-brainer for companies to choose Leeds as either a place to open their first UK branch or even their first office outside London.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research from Leeds Digital Festival and The Data City found that tech firms within the city are growing 125 per cent faster than the national average. The study examined data from 5.3 million companies and reported an annual growth rate of 3.6 per cent for Leeds firms, against 1.6 per cent nationally.

Speaking on the festival, Mr Clarke said that organisers had seen a strong focus on AI and sustainability for events set to take place this year. He noted that events at the festival often act as a signifier for broader trends in the tech sector, with over 40 events out of around 200 set to focus on AI this year.

He said: “As festival organisers, we don't put any events on ourselves, we throw it open, and the type of events we have really reflect what is going on in the sector, both in the city region and nationwide.

“AI is changing everything in every sector, not just pure tech but even such as manufacturing. I think the reason it's got a lot of focus this year is just because there's a lot of talk over it, and Leeds firms want to be on top of any new ways of working, both for themselves and for their clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Digital Festival has also issued a last call for sponsors. Mr Clarke said: “We’re funded by sponsorship, and we’ve had a great response this year as ever. We’ve got some fantastic sponsors, many of whom have been with us for a while.