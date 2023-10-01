New additions to the shopping destination include Ace & Tate and Bird & Blend. These will be followed by Monica Vinader, Caffe Concerto, Ikaro, Pour Moi and Le Blé, all opening throughout autumn of this year.

Jo Coburn, senior general manager at Victoria Leeds, said: “We want to strengthen our part in the cultural life force of the city, and the way to do that is to attract the new, the exciting, well known brands and also independent locals.”