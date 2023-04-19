This is the 29th edition of the AA Restaurant Guide and features more than 1,400 restaurants in the country which have been awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s inspectors.
With a total of 68 restaurants listed in North Yorkshire and 16 new entries in AA Restaurant Guide 2023, six of these restaurants have been given five star ratings on TripAdvisor by visitors, while the other five star restaurant is based in South Yorkshire.
The guide is centred around country house hotels, fine dining and traditional inns as well as a few more modern establishments.
7 restaurants in Yorkshire rated five stars featured in AA Restaurant Guide 2023
The Farrier, Scarborough
It has 868 reviews on TripAdvisor.
Address: 89 Main St, Cayton, Scarborough, YO11 3RP.
Rafters, Sheffield
The restaurant has 773 reviews on TripAdvisor.
Address: 220 Oakbrook Road, Sheffield, S11 7ED.
Goldsborough Hall, Knaresborough
This restaurant has 766 reviews on TripAdvisor.
Address: Church St, Goldsborough, Knaresborough, HG5 8NR.
The Hare, Scawton
The restaurant has 503 glowing reviews on TripAdvisor.
Address: Scawton, Helmsley, Thirsk, YO7 2HG.
Yorebridge House, Bainbridge
It has 1,605 reviews on TripAdvisor.
Address: Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority, Park House, Bainbridge, Leyburn, DL8 3EE.
Skosh, York
It has 1,464 TripAdvisor reviews.
Address: 98 Micklegate, York, YO1 6JX.
The Wensleydale Heifer, West Witton
The Wensleydale Heifer has 2,617 reviews on TripAdvisor.
Address: Main St, West Witton, Leyburn, DL8 4LS.