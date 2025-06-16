Seven Yorkshire finalists announced for everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards

The 2025 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards, in association with bp, has unveiled an impressive shortlist of finalists, celebrating exceptional women who are transforming the industry through innovation, leadership and vision.

Now in its 18th year, this prestigious programme spotlights remarkable female talent in a male-dominated sector where women account for only a quarter (26%) of the transport industry’s 1.5 million employees and 20% of the two million people working in logistics and warehousing. By showcasing the achievements of women at all stages of their career, from apprentices to CEOs, the awards aim to inspire the next generation of female leaders to pursue careers in this dynamic field.

The 2025 finalists from Yorkshire are:

Holly Menzies, Export Operations Coordinator at Harrison Spinks, from Leeds — Finalist for The Freight Above & Beyond Award – sponsored by Maersk

Connie Hartley, Customs Manager at Farnell Global, from Leeds — Finalist for the International Inspiration Award – sponsored by WCAworld

Claire Appleton-Radford, Administration Manager at Wincanton, from Doncaster — Finalist for the The Supply Chain Above & Beyond Award – sponsored by Unipart

Sarah Scaife, Operations Director at NuVech Solutions Led, from Leeds — Finalist for The Tech Innovator Award – sponsored by Amazon

Gill Fedorov, General Manager at Amazon K, from Wakefield — Finalist for the Warehousing Above & Beyond Award – sponsored by FedEx Express UK

Grace Brown, Warehouse Department Manager at Asda, from Northallerton — Finalist for Apprentice of the Year – sponsored by Wincanton

Sharon Knighton, Transport Warehouse Manager at Asda, from Leeds — Finalist for The Warehousing Leader Award – sponsored by FedEx Express UK

Holly Menzies is an Export Operations Coordinator at Harrison Spinks, a fifth generation family business, producing luxury beds to the UK and the rest of the world. Holly was originally hired to do administrative duties but it quickly became clear she was capable of a lot more, and she was trained in all aspects of the company’s growing export business. While only 24 years old, she is already a role model within the business and industry. She has shown that with dedication and passion for a role, you can make a real difference and become a valuable employee within a large business.

Connie Hartley has actively navigated the complex and often convoluted legislation associated with importing and exporting from a Special Economic Zone. While spending weeks at a time within the UAE, Connie has used her free time to champion women in logistics within a country where it is not a typical profession for a woman to hold. Active on social media, she has raised awareness of air freight operations teams that are traditionally hidden away in back offices and overlooked. Navigating other cultures and customs is just one of the strengths that make Connie incredible at her job and an asset to the company.

Claire Appleton-Radford has cultivated a dedication to efficiency and operational excellence. She isn’t just an employee; she’s a cornerstone. Claire embodies the ideal of work-life balance, quietly offering unwavering support while fearlessly pushing boundaries to achieve outstanding results. As a mentor and champion of female talent, working alongside the distribution centre manager, she empowers junior colleagues – especially women – fostering confidence and driving initiatives focused on well-being, diversity, and inclusion.

Sarah Scaife is the operations director of NuVech Solutions Ltd. Under Sarah’s leadership, with her strategic vision and operational expertise, NuVech Solutions has grown from a startup to a successful international company. Sarah’s passion for saving lives on roads drives her work at NuVech. She takes great pride in knowing that the company’s efforts are making a tangible difference in road safety worldwide.

Gill Fedorov leads 1,200 associates in a one million sq-ft facility. Her innovative leadership achieved top 10 worldwide quality performance while championing diversity, increasing female leadership from 7% to 36%. A single parent and carer, she pioneered part-time management roles and mentors rising talent. Her commitment extends to community service, charitable initiatives, and creating an inclusive workplace culture that empowers diverse voices.

Grace Brown is a dedicated apprentice learning how to effectively manage supply chain and logistics at Asda. With a strong passion for her personal and professional development, Grace is committed to gaining hands-on experience and learning from her peers. She is also studying a supply chain and logistics degree at university, where she collaborates with other apprentices to gain more exposure to the industry and expand her knowledge.

Sharon Knighton has over 35 years of experience in logistics, with a focus on operational success. She says: “Logistics is an ever-evolving industry and success for me is landing a piece of change activity right first time. Female or male you have to have a passion level that is big enough to burst through every glass ceiling there is.”

The awards, sponsored by associate partner bp, have evolved since their inception almost two decades ago to reflect the industry’s changing priorities, with a growing focus on automation and sustainability.

The winners of the everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards, in association with bp, will be announced at the awards ceremony and luncheon held on 26th June 2025 at the Park Plaza London Riverbank. For further information, or to book tickets for the networking event and celebration, visit www.everywoman.com/tlawards

Viviane Paxinos, CEO at everywoman, comments: “The transport and logistics industry is fundamental to the UK economy, and these awards celebrate the remarkable women who are driving innovation and growth in this pivotal sector. The inspiring stories of our exceptional finalists will highlight viable pathways for aspiring women in this field, and also demonstrate to businesses the value of embracing this untapped talent pool.”

Maxine Benson MBE, and Karen Gill MBE, co-founders of everywoman, comment: “By shining a light on the achievements of exceptional women working in transport and logistics, we are providing authentic role models that will inspire newcomers in the sector. Their experiences illustrate the diverse pathways to success at every career stage, from apprenticeships to leadership, and will create a powerful ripple effect that empowers other women to pursue their ambitions with unwavering confidence."