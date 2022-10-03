Thirsk-based Severfield has announced the appointment of Mark Pegler as a non-executive director with effect from October 5.

He will serve on the company’s remuneration, nomination and audit committees.

In a statement, Severfield said: “The appointment forms part of Severfield’s board succession process and it is intended that Mark should become audit chair following the retirement of Tony Osbaldiston in July 2023 at the end of his nine year tenure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mark is an experienced FTSE 250 board director, having spent over a decade as chief financial officer at Hill & Smith Holdings PLC.

"His successful tenure saw significant growth of the business, with organic growth supplemented by multiple bolt-on acquisitions and expansion of the group internationally.

“Mark is also a non-executive director and chair of the Audit Committee at ELE Advanced Technologies Ltd, a specialist in the production of complex and high integrity super alloy components for the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and commercial diesel engine markets.”

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severfield plc, the market leading structural steel group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Pegler as a non-executive director with effect from October 5 2022