Severfield announces appointment of new non-executive director
A Yorkshire-based structural steel group which has worked on some of the biggest commercial projects in the UK has added a senior business figure to its board.
Thirsk-based Severfield has announced the appointment of Mark Pegler as a non-executive director with effect from October 5.
He will serve on the company’s remuneration, nomination and audit committees.
In a statement, Severfield said: “The appointment forms part of Severfield’s board succession process and it is intended that Mark should become audit chair following the retirement of Tony Osbaldiston in July 2023 at the end of his nine year tenure.
“Mark is an experienced FTSE 250 board director, having spent over a decade as chief financial officer at Hill & Smith Holdings PLC.
"His successful tenure saw significant growth of the business, with organic growth supplemented by multiple bolt-on acquisitions and expansion of the group internationally.
“Mark is also a non-executive director and chair of the Audit Committee at ELE Advanced Technologies Ltd, a specialist in the production of complex and high integrity super alloy components for the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and commercial diesel engine markets.”
He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).
Kevin Whiteman, Non-Executive Chairman, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Mark to the board of Severfield. He brings a wealth of relevant experience having spent a decade as CFO of a FTSE 250 business. His knowledge will be highly beneficial to Severfield as we continue to build on the considerable positive momentum within the business.”