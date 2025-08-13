Severfield: Yorkshire-based structural steel firm appoints new CEO

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm has appointed Paul McNerney, currently of engineering and construction firm Laing O'Rourke, as its new chief. Mr McNerney will take up the new role in Autumn.

Severfield said Mr McNerney brings with him over 25 years of leadership experience. He currently serves as director, clients and government, at Laing O'Rourke, and has previously held senior roles at firms including Select Plant Hire, Explore Manufacturing, and Crown House Technologies.

Mr McNerney said: "I am delighted to be joining Severfield at such a pivotal time in its journey.

Yorkshire-based Severfield has announced the appointment of a new CEO. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire shows inside the London Stock Exchange)

“The company has a proud heritage, strong values, and a clear opportunity to lead with innovation and excellence in the structural steel sector.

“I look forward to working with the Board, our talented teams, and customers to continue building Severfield's market leadership and long-term success."

While at Laing O'Rourke, Mr McNerney played a role in securing and delivering complex schemes such as the Oxford University Humanities campus and Everton's new stadium.

The announcement comes after Severfield announced in March that after more than seven years as chief executive officer, Alan Dunsmore had agreed by mutual consent to step down as head of the firm.

In a statement issued at the time of the announcement, Mr Dunsmore said: "It has been a privilege to spend 15 years of my career at Severfield and to have led the development of the business in the UK, Europe and India.

“Now is an appropriate time to hand over to a new CEO to build on Severfield's unique strengths and accelerate the growth of the business."

In March, Severfield issued a profit warning after it said it had been hit by “challenging” market conditions and a major project delay.

The company said it expected its pre-tax profit for the year to be in the range of £18m to £20m, short of its previous expectations, citing a large, unnamed project as one of the major factors in the shift.

Severfield also announced at the time that it had revised its figures to reflect changes on a long-term nuclear project contract, originally tendered in 2019.

Speaking on the latest announcement, Charlie Cornish, chair of Severfield plc, said: "We are delighted to welcome Paul to Severfield.