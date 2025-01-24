Severn Trent to increase shareholder dividends as water bills rise

It said its financial performance up to January 23 “remains on track”, with it set to meet its guidance for the full financial year. As a result, the company said it expects to hand out a dividend of 126.02p to shareholders for the 2025/26 financial year.

The company said this is an inflation-based increase from the 121.71p dividend it already announced for the current financial year. The increase comes amid significant scrutiny over the level of payouts in the sector, against a backdrop of rising customer bills and concerns over leaks. Last month, regulator Ofwat fined Thames Water £18.2 million for paying £158.3 million in dividends to shareholders which it said were not justified. Severn Trent said it has proposed the increased dividend after considering the final determination which was revealed by the regulator last month.