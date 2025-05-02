Shackletons Fox Valley: New store announced as replacement for Sandersons at retail park

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fox Valley retail park in Stocksbridge is to become the home to a new concept store from Shackletons, which already has an outlet shop in Batleys.

Shackletons Fox Valley is to be based in the former Sandersons Department store space, which closed its doors in March.

Shackletons was founded 26 years ago by brothers David and Paul Shackleton, with a garden centre, furniture, home furnishings and gift store in Chatburn, the heart of the Ribble Valley.

A new store is to open at Fox Valley

The company has expanded in recent years with an outlet store at Redbrick Mill in Batley.

The new store is scheduled to open in May showcasing a full range of furniture and home décor as well as accessories from the British-based designers, Gallery.

The 14,726 sq. ft. store will also house a range of soft furnishings, gifting and kitchenware.

The ground floor will feature outdoor furniture as well as beautiful and affordable dining suites, sofas and accessories. The first floor is being transformed into a showroom for bedroom furniture and accessories as well as a stylish café overlooking the ground floor entrance.

Work is well underway on the new store ready for opening this month.

The Shackletons team pride themselves on their friendly approach, product knowledge and wealth of experience to help customers plan their space, creating a great experience for their shoppers.

The florist at the entrance to the store, Monica’s at Fox Valley, will continue to operate alongside ‘Shackletons Fox Valley’ and a new medi-spa called "The Wellness Space" is opening in the former neighbouring Sandersons Spa.

Co-founder David Shackleton said: “We have been looking for the right place to expand our homewares and furniture business and Fox Valley really is the perfect location for us.

"It’s a beautiful destination in a really great part of Yorkshire, a place that will always be close to my heart.”

“We will be stocking a fantastic range of furniture and homewares as well as bringing three decades of experience in our industry – we are really excited to be bringing our first new concept store to Fox Valley.”

Fox Valley is owned and managed by Dransfield Properties. Managing Director James Shepherd, said: “We are particularly pleased to have secured a great family-run business to take on this key site at Fox Valley. The company’s plans for the space look fantastic and its going to bring something completely fresh and different to Fox Valley.