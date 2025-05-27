Shackletons: Home and furniture retailer launches new concept store at Fox Valley in Sheffield
The company has transformed a unit at the shopping centre into a new home and furniture store working in collaboration with the home and outdoor furniture and homewares specialist Gallery.
The new Fox Valley store is the first dedicated Gallery living concept store in the UK, with further stores planned.
Shackletons was founded 26 years ago by brothers David and Paul Shackleton with a garden centre, furniture, home furnishings and gift store in Chatburn, in the Ribble Valley.
The company expanded in recent years with an outlet store at Redbrick Mill in Batley.
Co-founder David Shackleton said: “We have been given such a warm welcome here at Fox Valley. The new living concept store is a close collaboration with Gallery, and we are so grateful for the hard work of their team in creating this fabulous new concept that we’re proud to have launched at Fox Valley.”
A spokesman said: “The local community voted for Jackie Higginbottom to cut the ribbon on the new store. Jackie is a well-known local resident having worked in Deepcar as a lollipop lady for 50 years. She received a British Empire Medal from the King in his first New Year’s Honours List.”
