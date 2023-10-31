An independent music venue and cafe based in Leeds has suddenly closed down, alleging “devastating” impacts from a nearby mixed-use development.

Sheaf Street, which was based in Leeds South Bank, has announced that it will close with immediate effect. The company said that issues brought on by the Aire Park development, which surrounds the venue, had in part led to its closure.

Aire Park’s developers had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

In a statement issued on 30 October, Shef Street said it had first considered closing in May of this year, before taking the decision to continue trading. Issues around rising stock and utilities costs were also cited as reasons for the venue’s closure.

Sheaf Street, located in Leeds South Bank, has closed with immediate effect. Picture by Google Street View.

Its statement said: "The Aire Park development, which completely surrounds us, has had a devastating impact on our trade. The cafe has been forced to close since January this year, losing a vital stream of regular income with no compensation for the disruption.

"Our industry is facing a real crisis post-pandemic, with low attendance, rising costs, increasing fees, significantly reduced spend per head, and skyrocketing utilities and stock costs, all on top of trying to recoup huge pandemic losses.”

The development, which is located on the South Bank of the River Aire, will include a two hectare city park, up to 850 new homes, and a 400 bed hotel. The first phase of the project is due for completion later this year.

The family-run Sheaf Street was first founded in 2017.

The venue said that it would attempt to relocate some planned events where possible, but that the majority would be cancelled. It added that ticket holders will be contacted by the ticket providers to receive full refunds for any cancelled events.

Duke Studios Creative Workspace, with which shared building space with Sheaf Street, is unaffected.

In its statement, Sheaf Street added: "The hospitality sector is a vital economic driver for our city, impacting tourism, filling hotels, attracting tourism, fostering connections, creating jobs, kickstarting careers, boosting relocations, supporting community well-being plus many other factors.

"We believe Leeds as a city doesn't fully recognise the important assets that it has."

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said they were “saddened” to receive the news of the closure.

They added: “We would like to thank Sheaf Street for the contribution they have made to the Leeds creative scene over the years.

“The council has worked closely with the venue owners over the years providing grants, rates relief and advice to access any available support. We have also been in frequent contact with the developers of Aire Park to ensure measures are in place to try and mitigate the impact the work has had on footfall. Unfortunately, as we have seen, other factors such as changing work patterns post pandemic and the rising cost of living have also had a major impact on many businesses as well as on the council’s own finances and services.