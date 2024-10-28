Sheffield bar loses licence for ‘repeatedly breaching conditions’ not even a year after opening

A bar in Sheffield has had its licence revoked not even a year after it opened its doors due to repeated breached conditions.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee has conducted a review of the premises licence in relation to Zambezi Lounge on Attercliffe Road “due to the premises continuing to carry out unauthorised licensable activities and repeatedly breaching conditions” after several attempts to assist the licence holder to comply.

A report published ahead of the meeting explained the number of occasions the licence of the business – which has been in place since only October 31 last year – has been breached over the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document said the breaches included “music still blaring” long after closing hours and also on one occasion cannabis being smoked around the premises.

Zambezi Lounge, on Attercliffe Road, has lost its licence “due to the premises continuing to carry out unauthorised licensable activities and repeatedly breaching conditions".

The report noted that the bar staying open and playing music beyond opening hours happened more than once.

Also, on a visit to the premises this April, officers found that 20 of the 36 conditions attached to the premises licence were being breached.

The document also flagged an occasion where someone was assaulted by the doorman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee heard that over the last 12 months, a number of visits were carried out to offer support, advice and warnings to the licence holders.

Following a lengthy representation – detailing the breaches, the numerous visits, the advice and support given – by an officer working for the South Yorkshire Police, she asked members to revoke the premises licence.

Members also heard that the building does not have planning permission to be a late-night venue.

The licence holder apologised for music being played late on some occasions and admitted they had issues around that aspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He called members of the committee to note the improvements as well as the business’ impact on the community. He admitted that they’ve had “difficulties” and “shortcomings”.

However, the licence holder added, when talking about a complaint regarding someone smoking cannabis in the proximity of the premises, the business did not support smoking at all.

At the end of his speech, he asked members to keep the premises open for the community to use – and added he was even willing to step down if that was required just so the business could stay open.

He was then asked why the committee should trust him to transfer the licence to someone else to run the business when he clearly misled the authorities on a number of occasions in the past.

He said everyone deserves a “chance”.