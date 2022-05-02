Sheffield-based Fulcrum is creating 12 new job in its electric vehicle charging division

Sheffield-based Fulcrum is recruiting an operations manager, additional installers, project engineers, designers and coordinators to deliver its full service EV charging solution.

Steve Parker, operations director at Fulcrum, said: “The creation of these new jobs reflects the increasing demand for our specialist EV charging infrastructure expertise to support the expansion of the UK’s charging network.

“Our experience in the delivery of electrical infrastructure of all sizes and complexity has ensured Fulcrum well placed to expand into the EV charging market and proving beneficial solutions to our end user customers and EV charge point partners.

“By expanding our already expert team, we can support a growing customer base.”

He added: “This is an exciting time to join Fulcrum as we are providing essential infrastructure that will encourage the greater adoption of electric vehicles and support the UK’s journey towards net zero.”

Fulcrum, which designs, constructs and installs electrical infrastructure that powers EV charging stations and networks, says it has a pipeline of projects and a growing number of enquiries.

Its specialist EV charging team provides an end-to-end service from initial consultation, feasibility studies and design, through to energisation and the installation of charging hardware and software.

Creating the additional capacity required to meet the expected growth in its project pipeline, Fulcrum is adding five new EV installers, a pair of civil engineers and two EV project engineers.

It is also recruiting for an EV operations manager, an EV project coordinator and an EV designer-estimator.