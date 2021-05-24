Sheffield-based Fulcrum lands £20m five-year energy supplier contract

Fulcrum, a net-zero focused multi-utility infrastructure and services provider, announced the five-year deal, its largest Smart Meter contract which will see it become E’s Meter Operator (MOP) and Meter Asset Manager (MAM), managing its portfolio of 320,000 UK meter points.

Under the agreement, Fulcrum will also deliver an expected 80,000 meter exchanges as part of E’s Smart Meter exchange programme.

E is a British-owned energy supplier and part of the Bayford Group. Based in Birmingham, it specialises in tariffs for customers with prepayment meters.

Fulcrum has landed a five-year deal.

This significant new agreement takes Fulcrum’s portfolio of managed meter points to almost 500,000 and is expected to double the run rate of its meter exchange programme.

In less than 18 months, Fulcrum has established relationships with a number of new market entrants and growing energy suppliers to provide providing flexible metering services, further strengthening its position in the domestic Smart Metering market.

Operating with a full national engineering coverage, Fulcrum has also invested in an experienced management team for its Smart Metering operations to support its work with energy suppliers.

Fulcrum is also providing other ongoing MAM and MOP metering services, including portfolio management and maintenance, site surveying and consultation, along with new meter connection programming.

Terry Dugdale CEO at Fulcrum said: “We are delighted to entering this significant new agreement with E, which is a positive endorsement of our growing position in the Smart Metering market, and substantially grows our meter portfolio and exchange programme activity.