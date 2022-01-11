Sheffield-based Gleeson Homes reports strong demand for low cost housing

Gleeson Homes said it performed well during the half-year to 31 December 2021 completing the sale of 932 homes, 14.9% more than the pre-Covid half-year to 31 December 2019 of 811 homes.

This figure was just a 2.0% reduction on the 951 homes sold during the half-year to 31 December 2020, which the company said was flattered by the carry-over of delayed completions from the first Covid lockdown at the end of the previous financial year.

In a statement, the company said: "Demand for our low-cost homes remains strong. Our customers continue to find the cost of owning a Gleeson home significantly lower than the cost of renting. A young couple on the National Living Wage can afford to buy a Gleeson home on any one of the company's sites.

"Land continues to be available at sensible prices. Gleeson Homes opened eight new build sites during the half-year to 31 December 2021 and anticipates opening a total of 25 sites during the full year to 30 June 2022.

"The board re-affirms its target of delivering 2,000 homes in the year to June 2022."

Gleeson Land sold three sites during the half-year to 31 December 2021, reflecting the continued strong demand for high quality consented land from medium and large housebuilders, Gleeson said.