Sheffield-based Hollywood subtitle service provider upgrades expectations for the year

Revenue for the full year is now expected to be approximately $70m, up from $39.5m the previous year at the Sheffield-based business.

It represents a significant acceleration of organic growth over the prior year of 78 per cent.

Stuart Green, CEO of Zoo Digital, said: “It has been an outstanding year for Zoo with growth materially above expectations, with our last quarter being a record period.

Zoo Digital has upgraded its expectations for the year ended March 31, 2022.

We continue to benefit from streaming launches in new territories around the world, while also increasing market share through new service offerings and seeing strong demand from customers across all of Zoo’s operating segments.

“The board has invested heavily in capacity to support further growth and the group has expanded its international footprint in regions that are strategically aligned with our major customers.