Sheffield-based renewable energy installer IMS Heat Pumps acquired by Hometree

Hometree said the acquisition will enable it to bolster its engineering force and re-train more of its 5,000 engineers to be able to install, repair and maintain renewable heating, plumbing and electrical systems.

IMS Heat Pumps will also gain access to Hometree’s customer base, and its suite of financing products.

Emma Bohan, managing director of IMS Heat Pumps said: “We’ve been installing heat pumps for over 25 years and we’ve watched the renewable home energy industry grow and grow in that time.

Residential energy services firm Hometree has announced that it has acquired Sheffield-based renewable energy installer IMS Heat Pumps. Photo: Alamy/PA.

"By partnering with Hometree, we can bring our specialist expertise to many more homeowners and look forward to working closely with the Hometree team to drive uptake of sustainable heating solutions across the country.”

Founded in 2015 with an initial focus on home emergency breakdown and insurance, Hometree has since expanded into renewable installations and financing.