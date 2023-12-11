Sheffield-based advanced security and surveillance systems firm Synectics has announced that it has seen a £4 million boost to its order book over the financial year.

In an update issued to the London Stock Exchange, the company said that it expects results for its final year trading to be “materially ahead” of market expectations for the year.

It said this reflects “strong trading in the second half, particularly in the oil and gas market”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company said that it had ended the 2023 financial year with an order book totalling £28.6 million, up from £24.4 million the year prior.

Sheffield-based advanced security and surveillance systems firm Synectics has announced that it has seen a £4 million boost to its order book.

It said that net cash at 30 November, when its financial year ended, was £4.6 million, up from £4.3 million the previous year.

In its full year results for 2022, Synectics saw its revenue raise from £36.6 million to £39.1 million.

Its operating profit rose from £0.5 million to £1.2 million, with underlying earnings per share at 6.9p, up from 2.6p the year prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest update follows a major contract win for Synectics, which was announced at the end of last month.

The firm secured a contract worth £1 million with a major UK financial institution to deliver a multi-site deployment of Synergy, the company’s proprietary software platform.

The Contract, which will be completed in 2024, will see Synectics deliver an upgraded surveillance and security system in multiple locations across the financial institution's back-office estate in the UK, which includes data, cash, alarm receiving, and disaster recovery centres.

As part of the Contract, Synectics also said it will undertake upgrades to the financial institution's existing on-site hardware, including the installation of its latest generation 4K cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said the deal marked the largest single contract to deploy its Synergy software to a commercial customer in the UK for “many years”.

Earlier this year, the firm also announced the award of a further contract, worth approximately £2 million, to supply specialist camera stations for Saudi Aramco's Zuluf development programme.

This was further to its announcement in April 2023 of the award of a £3.5 million contract for the Process CCTV system for the Zuluf development programme.

A significant proportion of this additional contract is expected to be delivered by the end of the Company's financial year ended 30 November 2023, with the balance early in the following year.