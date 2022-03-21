Sheffield-headquartered ZOO is launching hubs in key growth regions for its clients. Today’s announcement follows the launch of ZOO Turkey in Nov 2021 and the launch of ZOO Korea earlier this month

The company has acquired the award-winning media services and localisation businesses of Vista India Digitek Private Limited and Vista Tanweer Studios Private Limited, based in Mumbai, together with a 35% investment in the aggregation services business Vista India Digital Media Inc., which is based in California, for a total consideration of $6.0m.

ZOO Digital Group, the provider of media services to the global entertainment industry, has announced the expansion of its South Asia operations with the launch of ZOO India.

In a statement, Zoo said: "Established in 2012, Vista is a leading force in media localisation, media services and digital distribution for Indian and foreign language content. Vista provides end-to-end services across eight Indian languages and English, including dubbing, subtitling, artwork and metadata localisation services and a range of other media services.

"It is an Apple approved aggregator and encoding house, a Netflix Preferred Fulfilment Partner (NPFP) and a Netflix Preferred Creative Agency. In both 2019 and 2020, Vista India was awarded the accolade of NPFP of the Year for the Asia-Pacific region.

"For the 12 months ended 31 March 2021, $14k loss before tax was attributable to Vista. The aggregation business, which acquires the rights to Indian TV and Film assets for exploitation internationally, made a profit of $263k for the year ended 31 December 2020."

Stuart Green, Chief Executive Officer of ZOO Digital, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Vista India and its teams to ZOO Digital Group. India has a vibrant film and TV industry, and the rapid adoption of streaming makes it a high growth and strategic market for ZOO’s clients. Following a year of unprecedented growth for both ZOO and Vista, this is the next step to further expand both companies’ servicing capacity to meet the needs of local and international content creators in 2022 and beyond.”

Rajiv Raghunathan, Managing Director, ZOO India / Vista said:“At Vista, our mission has always been to help content creators reach the largest audience possible. By joining ZOO Digital Group and deploying their world class technologies, we have even more opportunities to do this, both for international clients bringing content to Indian streaming services, and for local content creators to take their TV shows and movies to a global, multi-language audience.