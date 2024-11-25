Sheffield battery technology firm hails 20 millionth rental milestone in sub-Saharan Africa

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MOPO, which has worked with engineers from the University of Sheffield have been working with the company since 2017, says the milestone represents a “huge achievement” in the firm’s ongoing efforts to provide clean and affordable energy to millions.

CEO Chris Longbottom said: “We’re revolutionising power access. Our proprietary batteries and pay per use rental model are transforming energy for millions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not just about providing energy; we’re about making it affordable, clean, and secure.

MOPO has made 20 million rentals in Africa of its battery technology

"Whether for lighting homes, charging devices, or powering e-mobility, MOPO’s batteries provide a lifeline for millions and contribute to socio-economic development while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. This is all done at a significantly reduced cost to existing power sources and at a huge environmental benefit.”