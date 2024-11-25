Sheffield battery technology firm hails 20 millionth rental milestone in sub-Saharan Africa
MOPO, which has worked with engineers from the University of Sheffield have been working with the company since 2017, says the milestone represents a “huge achievement” in the firm’s ongoing efforts to provide clean and affordable energy to millions.
CEO Chris Longbottom said: “We’re revolutionising power access. Our proprietary batteries and pay per use rental model are transforming energy for millions.
“We’re not just about providing energy; we’re about making it affordable, clean, and secure.
"Whether for lighting homes, charging devices, or powering e-mobility, MOPO’s batteries provide a lifeline for millions and contribute to socio-economic development while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. This is all done at a significantly reduced cost to existing power sources and at a huge environmental benefit.”
He added: "We’re just getting started. Our 20 million battery rentals are just the beginning of MOPO’s mission to bring clean energy to all, and we’re ready to take this even further."
