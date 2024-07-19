Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Shaw, who divides his time between his home town of Sheffield and Florida, made millions after selling his legal services company APS Legal & Associates in 2014.

He used his financial freedom to set up a charity, Shaw Mind, which championed legislation that was passed in the houses of parliament in 2020, providing every child in the UK with mental health education. He later launched Trigger Publishing to give a platform for those with mental health conditions to tell their stories.

Mr Shaw’s latest project has seen him plough $10m (£7.7m) into developing a new app called TriggerHub with his business partner, clinical psychologist Lauren Callaghan. They are currently raising a further $12m (£9.3m) to further grow the business.

Adam Shaw, co-founder of TriggerHub, said the app was designed to help people explore and understand what is going on in their head in a safe environment before they reach crisis point. Picture: Vicki Sharp

TriggerHub helps people with mental health conditions by sharing tailored strategies from qualified professionals as well as lived experiences from people who have gone through the same challenges.

The app includes music therapy tailored to specific conditions, such as depression, anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder, composed by Sheffield-based music producer Eliot Kennedy who wrote hit songs for the Spice Girls and Take That in the Nineties.

Mr Shaw, 46, said the new TriggerHub app was born after a lightbulb moment when he read a self help book by a US author with OCD and he realised he wasn't alone.

“That one moment of reading this particular person’s story, whose challenges mirrored my challenges, meant that I wasn’t alone and it brought hope and hope changes everything,” he said.

"Reading about this shared lived experience was 50 per cent of my recovery.”

The father-of-five said he came from a ‘very loving family’ but mental health wasn’t something that was discussed at home. “It was a very lonely place back in the 1980s and 1990s when I was growing up. Mental health was very taboo,” he said.

"The fact we’re talking about it now is great but it’s not having the action and impact and the desired outcome because the suicide rates are still going the wrong way.”

Mr Shaw’s reached his first breaking point as a teenager. “I attempted suicide because I wanted to escape this torture that was in my head,” he said.

He attempted suicide again in his twenties but since then, through therapy and medication, his OCD is now ‘manageable’.

"I can live a very normal and happy life now,” he added.

Mr Shaw’s aim for TriggerHub, which is used by both businesses and individuals, is to help people explore and understand what is going on in their head in a safe environment before they reach crisis point.

The app features a HR portal for companies and is already used by businesses including Deloitte, Mercer, Alliant, Immersive Gamebox and RLDatix as well as smaller companies.

"Reading about someone’s lived experience brings that human connection,” said Mr Shaw.