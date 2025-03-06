Sheffield Brewery boosts brewing capacity by 26,000 pints of beer annually with new tanks

Triple Point Brewing has installed two new 7,500-litre brewing tanks to its brewing facility in Sheffield City Centre.

The addition of these new tanks will greatly expand Triple Point’s brewing capacity, allowing the team to produce over half a million extra pints per year to meet an increasing demand for its gluten-free craft beers brewed right here in South Yorkshire.

Since opening the brewery in 2019, Triple Point has more than doubled its fermentation capacity. Totalling 500+ hectolitres across the front and at the rear of the brewery.

Alex Barlow, Head Brewer at Triple Point Brewing commented: "We’re absolutely delighted to welcome our giant new tanks to their new home. This is a huge moment for us as a brewery, as it will enable us to increase production while maintaining the high-quality standards our local customers expect."

Tank (1) mid-installation.

This expansion comes just weeks before Triple Point Brewing celebrates its 6th anniversary, marking another a major milestone in the brewery’s growth.

Barlow concluded: “It’s always exciting to watch our customers’ reactions, marvelling at the brewing equipment as they sit with a pint of beer poured straight from the tanks they’re looking at”.