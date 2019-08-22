Sheffield building society set to open seven days a week

Nationwide Building Society is to launch a Sheffield branch which will open seven days a week.

The building society’s new ‘concept branch’ will open in Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield, and will operate throughout the week and some early evenings. The news of the concept branch comes after Nationwide’s branch promise announcement earlier this year, to not leave any town or city, in which it is currently based, without a branch until at least May 2021.

Meadowhall

The new branch will provide a range of services for members and give them access to the society’s face-to-face video service, Nationwide NOW.

Nationwide is introducing the new format to move away from the more traditional counter service while combining the latest technology with the human touch.

The business model will be rolled out across the country.

Heather Hazley, regional director at Nationwide Building Society, said: “We are delighted to be opening a new branch in Sheffield at Meadowhall Shopping Centre, with the added benefit to members of access seven days a week, and evening opening times.

“We understand our members want convenience and great service, especially in a busy shopping centre, so this concept branch is a great way to serve them while we test and learn from what we are doing here.

“This is about the evolving role of the branch in society today and the unmistakable shift in customer needs.

“We are adapting to ensure we have a branch network that works for our members both today and in the future.

“As many will hopefully already know, we continue to invest in our network to ensure all our branches are equipped to help, support and guide our members who choose to visit us.”

The new branch will officially open on Tuesday, October 27.