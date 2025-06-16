Sheffield Business Awards 2025 now open – could you be a winner?

Applications are now open for the region’s most prestigious and long-standing business awards, celebrating the individuals and organisations setting the standard in their industries – and across South Yorkshire.

The Sheffield Business Awards, run by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), are now open for entries until June 23 (only one week away!) with the shortlist due to be announced in early August.

The black-tie event takes place on October 16 at The Octagon Centre, Sheffield, and it promises to be a glittering celebration of the regional business community.

The event’s headline sponsor is Innovation Network South Yorkshire and other sponsors include Counter Context & Altitude PR, Utilita Arena Sheffield & Sheffield City Hall, Westfield Health, Wake Smith Solicitors, The Sheffield College, Business Sheffield, Taylor Emmet, Opportunity Sheffield and Ogilvie Fleet.

Professor Sue Hartley, Vice President for Research and Innovation, from the University of Sheffield, part of Innovation Network South Yorkshire, said: “The Sheffield Business Awards are crucial for highlighting the incredible talent and innovation within our city. We're excited to be joint headline sponsors of the 2025 awards along with Sheffield Hallam University through our flagship partnership the Innovation Network South Yorkshire.

“By working with our regional partners, the University of Sheffield is committed to driving innovation and growth that gives businesses in South Yorkshire that real, competitive edge. We're eager to celebrate the significant achievements of the projects, organisations and, most importantly, the people who inspire prosperity in Sheffield.”

Professor Conor Moss, Executive Dean of the College of Business, Technology and Engineering, from Sheffield Hallam University, part of Innovation Network South Yorkshire, said: “Sheffield Hallam University are delighted to partner with University of Sheffield to sponsor the Sheffield Business Awards through our Innovation Network South Yorkshire.

“The Sheffield Business Awards are an important part of the calendar where we get to celebrate the achievements of our brilliant businesses in the region who demonstrate resilience and innovation in an ever-challenging economic environment.”

This year’s Sheffield Business Awards sees the return of many much-loved categories, such as The Spirit of Sheffield Award, The Community Impact Award, The Leading through Innovation Award, The Collaboration Excellence Award, The International Trade Champion, and The Inspirational Leader of the Year Award.

Out of this year’s 17 categories, four have also been refreshed to better reflect the evolving business landscape and to further celebrate innovation, inclusivity, and the region’s growing entrepreneurial spirit.

These awards include the SME Organisation of the Year, Large Organisation of the Year, The Rising Star Award, and Start-Up Organisation of the Year – which saw its entry criteria updated to allow pre-planning startups, or businesses still in their first two years of trading, to enter.

Louisa Harrison-Walker, Chief Executive of SCCI, said: “More than just a fantastic night out, the Sheffield Business Awards remain a key date in our city’s calendar – and they’re set to return this October. We can’t wait!

“Whether you're a large company, small business, charity, social enterprise or standout individual, we want to hear your story. Tell us what you’ve been up to and help us celebrate everything that makes Sheffield proud.”

The Chamber President’s Special Recognition Award returns this year, as Alexis Krachai continues his term as President. As before, this award acknowledges an individual, project, or organisation that holds a special place in the heart of the President and has made a significant impact in Sheffield.

That’s not all, as Sheffield Chamber will also unveil its brand-new People’s Choice Award for the 2025 awards ceremony. This new award, which will not be open to online applications, will be voted for on the night.

“We’re incredibly excited to open up the brand-new People’s Choice Award this year,” Louisa added.

“Not only does it bring a new, exciting interactive element to the awards evening, it puts the power in the hands of every one of you to truly celebrate a business or individual that has made a huge impact.”

The award, chosen by the people, for the people, will recognise the finalist who has resonated with the Sheffield business community – someone whose story, achievements, or impact has left a lasting impression.

Philip Dalton of Dalton Roofing, previous winner of the Outstanding Contribution to Workforce Development Award, in 2024, said: “I was incredibly honoured and privileged to receive the award for Outstanding Contribution to Workforce Development. This award celebrates not just our success but the positive impact we strive to make every day, workforce development is important to us because we believe in creating opportunities, building skills and supporting the growth of our individuals.

“We have an amazing team, and our Sheffield Business Award is a powerful recognition of their dedication and hard work – we wouldn’t be where we are without them.”

The awards are open to any business, organisation, team or individual, of any size and any sector, based in Sheffield.