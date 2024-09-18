Sheffield Chamber of Commerce relocates headquarters to Westfield House
The organisation has relocated its headquarters to Westfield House, located in the heart of Sheffield city centre near the Peace Gardens, Pound’s Park and Devonshire Green, and fronting Charter Row.
The new offise spans 3,444 sq ft on the eigth floor of the building. It will house not only the core Chamber team, but also colleagues from Sheffield International Trade Centre.
The Chamber said the aim of the move is to ensure the whole team sits under one roof, to “greater streamline operations” and benefit members.
“Our move to Westfield House marks an exciting new chapter for Sheffield Chamber,” said Louisa Harrison-Walker, chief executive of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce.
“The new location embodies the energy and ambition of our city. Being positioned at Westfield House, near the very businesses and communities we support, is a testament to our commitment to driving growth and opportunity for all organisations here in Sheffield.”
Alexis Krachai, chamber president, added: "The Chamber’s move reflects our commitment to making Sheffield the best place to start, run, and grow a business. Our new environment is designed to inspire innovation, support our ambitious team, and drive forward our mission of leading the way in shaping Sheffield’s thriving business community."
Danny Johnson, business director at Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “The health and wellbeing of our team has been a huge priority as we’ve designed the new office space and navigated the transition from old to new.
“The team has been consulted at every stage of the process to ensure the investment in the office meets the needs of every single person.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.