Sheffield Chamber of Commerce relocates headquarters to Westfield House

The organisation has relocated its headquarters to Westfield House, located in the heart of Sheffield city centre near the Peace Gardens, Pound’s Park and Devonshire Green, and fronting Charter Row.

The new offise spans 3,444 sq ft on the eigth floor of the building. It will house not only the core Chamber team, but also colleagues from Sheffield International Trade Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chamber said the aim of the move is to ensure the whole team sits under one roof, to “greater streamline operations” and benefit members.

Sheffield Chamber of Commerce has moved its headquarters to Westfield House.

“Our move to Westfield House marks an exciting new chapter for Sheffield Chamber,” said Louisa Harrison-Walker, chief executive of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce.

“The new location embodies the energy and ambition of our city. Being positioned at Westfield House, near the very businesses and communities we support, is a testament to our commitment to driving growth and opportunity for all organisations here in Sheffield.”

Alexis Krachai, chamber president, added: "The Chamber’s move reflects our commitment to making Sheffield the best place to start, run, and grow a business. Our new environment is designed to inspire innovation, support our ambitious team, and drive forward our mission of leading the way in shaping Sheffield’s thriving business community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Johnson, business director at Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “The health and wellbeing of our team has been a huge priority as we’ve designed the new office space and navigated the transition from old to new.