Sheffield City Hall and Utilita Arena join ASM Global

The legendary concert hall, and the home of Sheffield steelers, now managed by world's biggest venue operators

This month, two of Sheffield’s most iconic venues Utilita Arena and Sheffield City Hall join the ASM Global family. The new operators will oversee a new chapter for Sheffield’s best loved venues as they look ahead to an exciting future, with investment powering a series of improvement works, funded by Sheffield City Council and ASM Global. Taking place across all areas of Utilita Arena, the vision is to reimagine the venue as a world-class touring destination, while developing the venue experience at Sheffield City Hall in line with its prestigious heritage identity.

Chris Bray, President of ASM Global Europe said, “We are excited to welcome Utilita Arena and Sheffield City Hall to the ASM Global family - two amazing venues with a rich history. We’re looking forward to working with the teams to elevate the guest experience and future proof both venues for years to come. Everyone who walks into an ASM venue is a guest - fans, production, artists and athletes; and with this in mind, our ambition is to reimagine the venues, delivering world-class live entertainment in Sheffield.”

Dom Stokes, General Manager of Utilita Arena Sheffield & Sheffield City Hall, “Joining ASM Global is an exciting new chapter, and an incredible opportunity, for both Utilita Arena and Sheffield City Hall. ASM’s network, vision and expertise are unmatched, and their ambition for both venues is truly inspiring. Utilita Arena and Sheffield City Hall are integral to the region, and we can’t wait to showcase new experiences while ensuring they remain at the heart of our wonderful community."

Sheffield City Hall

Utilita Arena’s enhancement work gets underway this month and is set to continue throughout the year whilst the venue remains open to entertain fans for the duration. The fan experience is set to be transformed, reimagining the event day guest experience throughout the entire venue. With sustainability in mind refurbishing an existing arena is recognised as a more environmentally-friendly way of providing up to date spaces. The first phase will focus on enhancements to the venue concourses including more points of sale to improve speed of service, the introduction of Boxbar - the world's first automated self-serve drinks solution, improvements to the entire food and beverage offering to ensure great quality and more choice than ever, improved digital signage on the concourses, scan-and-collect options for drinks, and more. There will be additional major developments such as new supersuite spaces, a newly refurbished arena club, and revamped lounges for an unparalleled premium experience. As part of the overall enhancements, the venue’s capacity will increase, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before. And through ASM’s global network, the venue will see a packed calendar of events with the world’s biggest acts and hottest shows.

Utilita Arena’s back of house will be dramatically upgraded with a complete overhaul of the backstage areas for artists, production and crew, to ensure a best-in-class experience for all who set foot in the venue.

At Sheffield City Hall, ASM Global will undertake improvements to the concert-goer experience including the addition of more tills and the introduction of a new and improved food and beverage offering. In Spring, the focus will be on enhancing the customer journey around the venue, with improved signage, screens and security. ASM Global’s operation of the venue will retain a heavy focus on upholding the cultural heritage of what is one of Sheffield’s most historic buildings, futureproofing it for years to come while preserving its iconic features.

Councillor Tom Hunt, Leader of Sheffield City Council said, “Sheffield has an excellent reputation for hosting major events, festivals, live music, culture and sport, and the city’s venues play a huge role in this. As our new venue operator, ASM Global will bring the benefits of global scale and expertise to operate and invest in the Utilita Arena and Sheffield City Hall. Last year, the Utilita Arena played host to MOBO Awards, Matchroom Boxing and countless global stars and is home to the Sheffield Steelers. Sheffield City Hall is one of the city’s most historic venues and has hosted some of the biggest names in music and entertainment, from Elton John to the Beatles and Kylie Minogue. We have big ambitions to develop Sheffield’s events offer even further and our new partnership with ASM Global will ensure our city continues to have fantastic venues for the best events.”

Utilita Arena Sheffield

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council said, “ASM Global have a world-class reputation within the venue and entertainment industry, I am confident that both Sheffield City Hall and the Utilita Arena Sheffield are in great hands and that this new investment will help our fantastic Sheffield venues compete on the global stage. As we enter this new exciting chapter, we would also like to thank the amazing team at Sheffield City Trust, who have done so much for our entertainment venues and the people of Sheffield. The majority of these teams will transfer to ASM Global where they will continue their hard work to help Sheffield's event and cultural offer thrive."