Sheffield construction company celebrates apprenticeship success

Dearneside Fabrications, a local Sheffield-based construction company in architectural fabrication and metalwork, has been investing in young apprentices ever since their founding 30 years ago.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With this week marking National Apprenticeship Week, the team have recently interviewed two of their apprentices, Joe and Lewis, to hear more on just how impactful their apprenticeships have been.

Joe, an apprentice fabricator and plater, said: “Through my apprenticeship, I’ve been massively supported to learn and progress in my job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With Dearneside, too, it’s been especially nice to have the guidance from those who have been in my position and already completed their apprenticeship here - it’s reassuring to see where I’m progressing to and what’s possible for me to achieve.”

Lewis and Joe have found great success through their apprenticeships

"With dedicated apprenticeship mentors at Dearneside, Joe has been able to turn to almost anyone within the team for support. It’s that kind of culture that the company believes enables apprenticeships to really thrive.

“All in all, there’s a real community feeling with my apprenticeship - I feel motivated by my colleagues because I know they want to see me succeed, and that makes a huge difference.”

Another apprenticeship success at Dearneside can be heard through Lewis' story, a previous Apprentice Plater Welder and now senior member of the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apprentice plate welder Lewis said, his apprenticeship didn’t just provide him with important qualifications, but a lifelong career.

“I joined Dearneside straight from school and haven't really ever looked back since.

"Throughout my apprenticeship here, many years ago now, I was pushed to achieve my absolute potential - my mentors, and the overall team really, had the ambition to want to see me grow. It made it an exciting place to learn and work.”

As a company, Dearneside also strongly believe that their investment in apprenticeships have not only positively impacted the apprentices, but the wider team and company culture, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apprentice Mentors and Leaders Roger Hardwick and Simon HIll find that their responsibilities in recruiting, retaining and supporting their apprentices has been hugely rewarding for them in their own roles.

Health and safety manager Simon said: “One of the proudest moments in my 13 year career at Dearneside was when one of our apprentices won the 2020 Apprentice of the Year award. Working for an engineering company that really takes the time to invest and celebrate their young team members makes me feel incredibly rewarded.”