Sheffield council approve plans for new city centre housing development

Sheffield Council has approved plans for a major new development of 60 homes on land in Egerton Street, between Devonshire Green and Charter Row, just a short walk from the heart of the city.

Sky-House DQ will feature a selection of one and two bedroom apartments and two bedroom duplexes, with additional flexible independent workspace available.

Sky-House Co founder and director David Cross said: ““This is a city centre, non-student development, aimed instead quite specifically at young families and owner occupiers, offering low energy homes with some striking design features, in line with all Sky-House Co commitments.”

The Sky-House version of the Victorian back-to-back house, created by architects at Sheffield’s CODA Studios, includes features such as bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, open plan kitchen/diners and private roof gardens.

The Sky-House is a version of the Victorian back-to-back house, created by the award-winning architects at Sheffield’s CODA Studios.

Air source heating and solar panels will be used to make the homes more energy efficient and economical.

Communal play areas and private patios will also be available for each homeowner, along with courtyard parking.

The site was until recently occupied by the former Stokes Tiles warehouse.