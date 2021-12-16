Sheffield creative agency Rise at Seven to open office in New York City

The Sheffield-based agency, founded by Carrie Rose and Stephen Kenwright, launched in June 2019 and has already opened offices in Sheffield, London, and recently Manchester.

It said it was now expanding to New York to get access to a whole new talent pool of creatives and digital talent.

With a roster of US-based clients including IG Group, PrettyLittleThing US, Next Vacay, and plenty more, it said it has already hit the ground running with an existing US team.

Rise at Seven's Carrie Rose

The move will be led by CEO Ms Rose in April, alongside a handful of staffers to help build the brand as they expand into the marketplace.

Ms Rose, CEO, and co-founder said: “Our US presence is growing exponentially and I cannot wait to get out to the states to supercharge our growth.

“Recently, we formed the Rise at Seven Group, and building an office in the heart of the American advertisement world is exactly where Rise at Seven belongs.

“This Summer, I was in New York, and one morning I was pitching to a US brand.

PR + London Director Will Hobson and CEO, Carrie Rose at NBC News in NYC.

“I sat on the subway on the way to a cafe to take the pitch, and the brand we were about to pitch to was right in front of me on the subway ads, and screaming out that this is the city for us.

“We’ve rapidly grown Rise at Seven US from our living rooms in the UK, and are ready to build a solid foundation and team in NYC.

“We’ve run US campaigns for American clients, expanded our clients to the states and run US brand-focused activations for brands like PrettyLittleThing.

“The expansion is fully underway, and we don’t even have an office yet. Imagine what we can do once we’re all moved in.”

While the agency originally planned to set up in Chicago, Ms Rose said New York City felt more of a natural fit.

“From the culture and energy to the type of the clients they work with - they wanted to make noise in the heart of Manhattan,” she said.