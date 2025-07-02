Sheffield: Digital agency The SEO Works becomes employee-owned

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) structure, the Sheffield-based business has transferred the ownership from its two founders to its staff.

Founded in 2009 by Neil Palmer and Simon Margetts, the digital growth agency has expanded to a team of more than 80 employees.

CEO, Ben Foster, said: “I’m incredibly excited by this development. Our transition to being employee-owned is the perfect evolution, reflecting who we’ve always been, a business driven by its people.

The award-winning digital growth agency The SEO Works has announced that it has become an employee-owned business. (Photo supplied by SEO Works)

"Over the last 16 years, we’ve grown from a local start-up to one of the leading digital growth agencies in the North, all thanks to our team of experts. Our future as an agency has always been in their hands, but now it’s official.”

“For us, an Employee Ownership Trust was the obvious choice”, said Managing Director James Corry. “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built here as a team, and of the brilliant service we deliver to our clients. This transition allows us to retain that, whilst bolstering the very thing that makes us so great; our culture.”