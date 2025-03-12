Sheffield Eagles' home ground at Olympic Legacy Park renamed the Steel City Stadium

The home of rugby league team Sheffield Eagles has been renamed the Steel City Stadium.
By Chris Burn

Head of Business and Features

Published 12th Mar 2025, 10:58 BST

It has been changed from its previous name of the Community Stadium at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park with the new title designed to better celebrate Sheffield’s industrial heritage and highlight the park’s position as a centre of excellence for innovation in sport, health and wellbeing.

Opened in 2022, the stadium was developed by leading property regeneration and placemaking specialist Scarborough Group International as a multi-purpose venue for sport and business, following an investment of over £10 million.

Kevin McCabe, Founder and Chairman of SGI, said: "Sheffield has always been a city of innovation, from its industrial roots to its world-class advancements in sport, health and wellbeing. Renaming the stadium to Steel City Stadium is about honouring that history while looking ahead.

The stadium has a new nameplaceholder image
"The site has a remarkable legacy and now, through Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, we are building a future that reflects the city’s pioneering spirit. Whether in sport, business, research or healthcare, the Park is driving forward new ideas and Steel City Stadium is a key part of that vision."

