It has been changed from its previous name of the Community Stadium at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park with the new title designed to better celebrate Sheffield’s industrial heritage and highlight the park’s position as a centre of excellence for innovation in sport, health and wellbeing.

Opened in 2022, the stadium was developed by leading property regeneration and placemaking specialist Scarborough Group International as a multi-purpose venue for sport and business, following an investment of over £10 million.

Kevin McCabe, Founder and Chairman of SGI, said: "Sheffield has always been a city of innovation, from its industrial roots to its world-class advancements in sport, health and wellbeing. Renaming the stadium to Steel City Stadium is about honouring that history while looking ahead.

