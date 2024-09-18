Sheffield firm MJ Gleeson says profits could triple as it targets 3,000 new homes a year

The firm made the bullish prediction as it published its annual results for the year ending June 30 which showed a 5.2 per increase in revenue to £345.3m but a 21.3 per cent drop in profit before tax and exceptional items to £24.8m.

Operating profit for its Gleeson Homes division was £30.3m and for Gleeson Land was £2.2m.

Gleeson Homes completed on just over 1,700 homes, similar to the year before. But it said it is well placed to substantially expand on that.

Housebuilder MJ Gleeson wants to create 3,000 new homes a year

A statement to the London Stock Exchange said: "In an improving market environment, the company is confident that Gleeson Homes will meet market expectations for the current year and, more importantly, fulfil an ambitious programme of site openings which will drive the exciting growth planned for FY2026 and beyond.

“In delivering our objective of 3,000 new homes per annum, the company anticipates its profitability could broadly triple and the company would resume its position as the fastest-growing listed housebuilder in the UK.”

Graham Prothero, CEO, said: "I am pleased to report a resilient financial performance, delivering results in line with expectations, and good progress against our strategic growth objectives.

"We have continued to invest in growth, building Gleeson Homes’ pipeline of sites and total plots, and are now set to return to opening more sites each year than are completed, underpinning strong volume growth in future years.

“We are delighted to have signed Gleeson Homes’ first partnership agreement during the year, followed by a second post-period end in August. Diversifying into partnerships will complement our open market business, reducing risk, enhancing efficiency and leveraging economies of scale while accelerating our growth.

“Profits in Gleeson Land were held back by the vagaries of the planning system, but the business has continued to implement its growth strategy, deepening its regional presence and embedding data and analytics throughout its processes. The business is now well positioned for growth, benefiting from a strong land pipeline and, with the election behind us, what is expected to be a more stable planning environment.

“Looking ahead, we welcome the Government’s proposed policy reforms with a focus on affordable housebuilding and planning reform, which should benefit both Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

